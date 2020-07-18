'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Reinforces Stigma Around Mental Health

Breathe:Into The Shadows, despite having a promising premise backed by stellar performances, limp-walks on the crutches of similar archaic tropes. Unfortunately, in 2020, it does leave a bitter taste in your mouth when a series on a mainstream web platform helmed by a star chooses to go back a hundred steps as we are trying to navigate forward positive conversations around mental health and eradicate the stigma around it.

In 2005 Anniyan, the Tamil movie starring Vikram and directed by S.Shankar, hit the screens. One look at the poster and it tells you it’s an action-thriller flick with a generous amount of blood and gore. No brownies for guessing who the murderer is. It’s the protagonist revealed to be suffering from split-personality disorder and uses his alter-personality to murder the wrong doers of the society.

Darr is another classic example. The portrayal of a clinically-obsessed lover had catapulted Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom to another level. However, what was shown as a violent obsession was as a result of trauma suffered by Rahul (Shah Rukh) after he lost his mother. Unfortunately, this aspect was ignored in the entire narrative. In the end, Rahul is killed to justify that there is no place for such violent monstrosity in our society. Even the title Darr further vilified Rahul’s character and propelled forward a narrative that such people are frightening.