A Bollywood Songwriter, a Daughter Married in Pakistan, and a Family Torn Apart

Hasrat was a natural poet, but after moving to Mumbai from his birthplace Jaipur in 1940, he worked as bus conductor for almost eight years before he got a break. His daughter in Pakistan is now looking for hers.

The all-time classic Jiya beqarar hai chhayee bahar hai for RK Films’ Barsaat, 1949, was Hasrat Jaipuri’s very first song composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. He wrote seven out of the film’s eleven songs, and went on to write songs for almost 75 percent of Shankar-Jaikishan’s 190 released films.