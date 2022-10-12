BJP's Rajasthan Battle: Will Vasundhara Raje's Temple Run Bring Her Back As CM?

The Bikaner trip is not the first time that a private visit by Raje has been turned into a political show of strength by her loyalists. After staying silent for a few years post the loss in the last assembly elections, Raje has used religious tours as a clever ploy to push her political purposes.

It began with her Birthday bash in Bharatpur division last year where Raje reminded the BJP top brass about her family's contribution to the party. Speaking of her mother, Raje claimed, “Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia played a vital role in not letting the BJP’s ‘lotus flower’ wilt. She was always full of nationalism and had the BJP in every pore of her body. And I am the daughter of the same mother.”

Later, in the end of 2021, Raje went to six districts in South and Central Rajasthan where despite calling it a ‘non-political’ tour, she gave political messages in all her public meetings. Not only her critics but neutral observers too saw it as a show of political strength. Even in her 69th birthday celebration in 2022, when Raje visited a temple and addressed a huge public rally in Bundi district, the message was loud and clear that it was a well-planned political initiative.

Though subtle in her messaging on religious tours, Raje’s public meetings are an assertion of her popular appeal and political clout. Her supporters’ regular clamour and their outfit ‘Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Manch’ leaves nobody in doubt as they want Raje to be designated as the BJP’s CM face for the assembly elections of 2023. This has led to critics accusing Raje loyalists of running a ‘parallel system’ within the party and creating deep fissures in the state unit.