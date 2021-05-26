Is BJP Worried About Unscientific Suggestions From Its Supporters?

On 23 May, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote a sharply-worded letter to Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, asking him to withdraw his “objectionable and unfortunate statement”, saying it would “break the morale of doctors and weaken our fight against the pandemic”.

The letter, clearly intended for public consumption, was posted on Twitter. Ramdev withdrew his statement but not before claiming, “We have also, by using Ayurveda and yoga, saved many lives during the pandemic; this also should be respected.”