BJP Is Wrong, 17 September Cannot Be Called 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

The date 17 September has its importance in the annals of Telangana history. On this day, in 1948, the then Hyderabad Nizam – Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jha VII – surrendered to the Indian armed forces and the erstwhile Hyderabad state became part of the Indian union.

But now, 17 September has become an instrument for political one-upmanship and competitive political mobilisation among political parties in Telangana – especially between the warring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).