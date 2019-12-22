CAA-NRC Protests Engulf India: How Did Modi-Shah Go So Wrong?

Parliamentary majority can be fairly intoxicating. An increase in vote share from one election to another can induce hubris.

After passage of Bills that struck at the core of Article 370, amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, criminalised instant divorce and the ease with Supreme Court paved the avenue for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the government and Bharatiya Janata Party began believing that none of its intentions could be blocked.

The ease with which the government managed its numbers on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Rajya Sabha, given that there is no such worry in Lok Sabha even sans allies, was however accompanied by calibrated toning down of rhetoric on CAA.

It had not taken long for the government to realise that the script was beginning to go awry.