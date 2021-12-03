In BJP's Bid To Save 'Brand Modi', Parliament Has Become the Casualty

Even by the Narendra Modi government’s dubious standards, the ongoing winter session of Parliament is unprecedented. And it is not difficult to understand why the last vestiges of pretence at democratic engagement were dropped this time, time-honoured conventions thrown out of the window, and Parliament allowed to go into a free fall without a safety net.

There is only one thing on the government’s mind in this penultimate session before the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year: to shield Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image from further damage after his ignominious retreat on the three new agricultural laws, which had agitated farmers across north India.