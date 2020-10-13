How BJP Became Most Favoured Ally In Andhra For Regional Parties

The BJP’s game plan seems to be to not interfere with Jagan’s policies, no matter how polarising or damaging they are for state and national interests. This stokes anti-incumbency while the ruling party continues hounding the opposition with illegitimate cases and police coercion. It remains to be seen how Chandrababu turns this crisis into another opportunity again, given his 4 decades in politics and governance. Can he become relevant in AP and National Politics is the question on which depends TDP’s survival. Can the charismatic YS Jagan escape convictions, unlike Jayalalithaa, or can he run a proxy government? These are questions on which depend the future of YSR Congress.