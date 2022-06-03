Bihar’s Changing Politics: Can Prashant Kishor Take on BJP, JD(U) & RJD?

The state of Bihar is politically centred around formal institutionalism and alternative politics of development, with caste being the most prominent factor. But increasingly, Bihar is looking prepared for a shift from identity politics to governance, development and principled distribution of opportunities. This shift was visible in the state after the 2014 Lok Sabha election – and it continues.

This change has further sharpened ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, when the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) sidelined RCP Singh as he is supposed to be sympathetic to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There are several fault lines within the ruling JD(U) that, if aggravated, will eventually create space not only for Prashant Kishor’s politics but also for the BJP. The state is facing multiple issues related to leadership, development, economic growth, inclusion, women’s empowerment, education and employability.

What has been most interesting is the corresponding ideological shift towards Hindutva, circumventing the caste factor that has dominated the state’s politics for decades. Realising this now, the JD(U) and the RJD have been increasingly calling for a caste-based census. The attempt is to repeat the Mandal moment’s effect, as many OBC sections are gravitating towards the BJP.