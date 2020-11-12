A History of Horse-Trading to Distract You from Death of Democracy

Status quo politicians will suddenly find their inner ‘rebels’, huge amounts of money will coincidentally appear in their accounts, and TV channels will parade this sore on democracy as if it were some grand spectacle.

How far this stench has become normalised was confirmed by the other big result of the day in Madhya Pradesh where 19 out of 28 free-spirited rebels had won in a by-election, successfully reversing the original mandate.

So, as eyes were riveted on TV screens and political analysts pored their brain over minute data, I decided to do something far more productive and far less soul-sucking – recounting the history of actual horse-trading, of the four-legged variety.

Okay, fine, but bear with me please.