RJD Is Social Media ‘Winner’. But Will This Trend Influence Votes?

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives – so much so that it is all but impossible to imagine everyday life without it. We consume news on social media, stay connected with our friends and family, and we even shop via social media.

Social media is also increasingly playing a key role in elections. Political parties and leaders are using it in a big way to communicate with voters, disseminate their manifesto points, attack the opposition, propagate their agenda and influence the voting behaviour of people.