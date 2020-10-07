BJP ‘Collusion’ With LJP: Why Nitish Won’t Go Down Without A Fight

Much has changed from the years preceding Modi becoming prime minister in 2014. In 2010, the last state election the BJP and JD(U) fought in alliance, Nitish Kumar successfully prevented Modi from campaigning in Bihar. In 2017 when Nitish Kumar walked out of his political marriage with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and broke bread with BJP, it was clear that the relationship with Modi remained uneasy at the least. But the two continued with one another due to necessity.

Some of the past hostility obviously has surfaced, although neither leader has let this become too obvious. The JD(U) has little future beyond Nitish Kumar, but the BJP has allowed the impatience of its leaders to have a free run, using this as payback for his stance during Modi's ascendancy.