Bihar Polls: Will ‘TINA’ Help Nitish Win Despite Anti-Incumbency?

Further, 56.7 percent respondents said that they are angry with his government and want a change. 45.3 percent rated his performance as poor.

According to the Prashnam survey, Nitish is trailing Tejaswi in the preferred choice for CM (-1 percent women, -4 percent men). As per the crowd prediction platform Crowdwisdom360 , Nitish is currently trailing Tejaswi on three parameters – of trust, understanding and capability.

With 30 percent popularity ratings, I don’t recall any CM getting re-elected in recent times. Both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh – who enjoyed 40 percent ratings – lost their respective state polls in 2018. If this is the trend, then how is NDA still winning? TINA factor? Perhaps.