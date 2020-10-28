Bihar Polls: Why Did ECI Not Stop BJP’s Vaccine Politicisation?

Even a cursory look at three phase Bihar assembly elections would show that most of these provisions are not being followed.

The BJP’s move to use the pandemic for political gains should have been called out as a ‘wide ball.’ Instead, the Election Commission of India left the judgment to the sagacity of Bihari voters. From the initial response, it appears that union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sop has failed to make a requisite impact.

But the issue has not been the efficacy of the plank but the ECI’s inability to act decisively.