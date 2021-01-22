Sensex @ 50,000: With Biden in Power, Share Market May Inch Higher

The share price of Tata Motors was ruling at around Rs 185 on 1 January 2021. It is close to Rs 300 now.

In other words, there has been a parabolic rise of close to 60 percent in just 14 trading sessions! The eye-popping rally has been driven by, among others, a rumour (denied by the company last week) and some numbers which seem to suggest that the worst is over for the company.