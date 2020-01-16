Why Chandrashekhar Azad’s ‘Conditional’ Bail is Disappointing

Chandrashekhar Azad, the leader of the Bhim Army, was granted bail after being arrested in connection with the violence that ensued during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on 20 December 2019. It is the allegation of the Delhi police that he gave speeches near Jama Masjid that ‘incited’ people into ‘violently attacking’ the police and ‘damaging’ public property.

The grant of bail is certainly welcome, since prima facie, there is absolutely no evidence to back this claim, as also noted by the court in its order. But certain conditions were also imposed by the judge while granting bail, such as Azad not being allowed to visit Delhi for the next four weeks until the completion of the Delhi elections, which are without any basis or logic, and these must be questioned.