Bengal Chit Fund Probe: Is Delhi CBI ‘Blocking’ Kolkata’s Efforts?

The issue of questioning Mamata Banerjee — who won the state assembly elections for the third time in a row with a stupendous margin — in one of the cases related to the chit fund ‘scam’, was first debated in the Kolkata branch of the CBI which was dealing with the probe in the summer (June) of 2019.

“The investigating team was convinced that they had enough material on record that required questioning of the chief minister in the matter. Therefore, the Kolkata branch sought approval of the agency headquarters in Delhi, since the case was being monitored at the level of the CBI chief, to question Banerjee,” said an official briefed on the details of correspondence in this regard, to The Quint.