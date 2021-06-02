Bengal Chief Secy Row: ‘Death Knell’ for ‘Neutral’ Civil Service?

The administrative class is to provide technical advice, which is an important input in policy-making. Once policies are framed, they are, where necessary, translated into laws, rules and regulations — and these are then to be implemented by the administrative class objectively, without political interference.

The implementation also, in many cases, requires the approval of members of the political class holding office, for they are accountable to the legislature for the entire governance process. However, while giving these approvals, those holding office are supposed to act justly and impartially.