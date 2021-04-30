Why Key to BJP’s Battle Outside Home Turf Lies in Bengal & Assam

Having swept Assam for the first time in 2016, the BJP is now trying to retain Assam and breach Bengal, both eastern states bordering Bangladesh.

Exit polls that were released late on the evening of 29 April projected a lead for the BJP in Assam, suggesting that the party may end up retaining the state. As for Bengal, the poll of all polls showed a keen fight, with the TMC slightly ahead of the BJP and just breaching the majority mark of 148 seats.