Beat Poor AQI and Keep Fit Too! Try These Indoor Training Hacks To Keep on Track

There are a few lightweight treadmills available in the market now. The one I have used this year is The Flexpad from Flexnest. This foldable treadmill hardly takes up space and can easily be stored under the bed. It also has an in-built speaker which means no more sweaty earbuds falling off mid-run. Coming at a price of Rs 27999, this Bluetooth-enabled treadmill is easy to use and needs only a 12V power adapter to switch it on.

The good thing about treadmills is you can work on your form. I have a tendency to land on my heels. I used the treadmill first to record my landing style during a short run. Then, I chose a moderate pace to increase my cadence (the number of steps I take per minute) while keeping my stride length short.

Other than the usual warm-up for five minutes followed by 15 minutes of running sessions, I chose to do a few of the preset programmes on the flexpad as well. My favourite is a 10-minute one which changes the speed after every minute.