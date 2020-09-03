C’mon India’s MPC, Take a Holiday to New York & Jamaica!

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (played by Tom Hanks in the gripping film “Sully”) confronted a life-and-certain-death choice on 15 January 2009. His Airbus A320-214 had just taken off from LaGuardia airport in New York City when bird hits destroyed both engines.

If he tried to glide back to base or to Teterboro airport in New Jersey, he could crash into Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

He calmly decided to belly-land in the freezing Hudson river. All 155 passengers were safely evacuated in the most chilling aviation rescue in living memory. Captain Sully was tried by America’s air safety regulators for making a potentially fatal misjudgment. But in the eyes of those he saved, he was a hero like none other.

What’s common in the three situations above? In each, the leader had to make a split-second call. The options were:

Play safe, take the conventional option, let fatalities occur, but escape future blame and punishment; Or,

Make a risky call, try to save lives, but expose yourself to failure and opprobrium. The choices were outside the textbook - but if you held your nerve, you could rescue doomed victims and give them another shot at life

In fact, there are two kinds of professionals in this world – those who deal with real risk, and others who work in a thought bubble, quite remote from the ugly choices of danger/destruction. Often, the former are confined to a narrow category of ‘action professionals’, while the latter occupy a broad spectrum of ‘thinking and policy-making’. I will argue that such a distinction can be lethal and self-defeating.