As Meloni Govt Flips, Can Italy's Femicide Law Prevent More Samans From Dying?

It was supposed to bear her name, Saman's name-- the law that would have helped girls like the young girl of Pakistani-origin, killed, because she rebelled against an arranged marriage and wished for the tools to be free. To say "No" to family-imposed obligations without running the risk of being coerced. But the law never made it to final approval.

'Saman's law' cashed last April, its first yes vote with 385 votes in favor, no votes against, and 31 abstentions by deputies from Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia; the same Meloni who is now the Prime Minister-to-be and who in the past, had been very vocal demanding justice for the victims.

The proposed law takes its name from the case of an 18-year-old Pakistani-origin girl, Saman Abbas, living in Novellara, Italy since 2016.