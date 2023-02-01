'Gorkhaland Agitation & I': As Hills Fumed, New Book Captures Cost of Revolution

Roshan

23 April 1987

Roshan was out of breath. He could barely see through his swollen left eye. As he blinked, he felt a warm trickle flow down his cheek. He knew he was bleeding. He knew every minute he stood there staring back at the three boys, he was living his life in overtime.

Gagan, the leader of the trio, swished the butterfly knife expertly in his hand. The shiny blade played a quick game of hide-and-seek. Roshan caught the glint of the blade as it went clackity-clickity-clackity-clack between the sheaths, in and out, and out and in.

Roshan stood knee-deep in the grave that he had just dug himself—two feet deep and three feet long. He estimated it was just the right size if he lay down in a fetal position.

Gagan held his right forearm tightly in his grasp. “By the time they find you in the morning, either you will be dead or cold.”