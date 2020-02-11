Will Kejriwal’s ‘Welfare Plus Hanuman’ Be A Talisman to Check BJP?

Last year, Arvind Kejriwal must have been very worried. Narendra Modi had wooed away two-thirds of the people who had voted for him in 2015. And, Kejriwal had only 10-months to win them back. So, he cut back on the anti-Modi rhetoric, tried to mend bridges with estranged friends and doubled down on governance.

14 lakh families in Delhi began getting free Bijli from August. Another 13 lakh families got their water bills waived. Women got free rides on buses. These are not small numbers, considering Delhi has less than 50-lakh households. These ‘freebies’ were a bonus, over and above, the remarkable performance of Delhi’s government schools & Mohalla clinics.