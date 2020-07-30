Why Migrants Need More Protection Against Trafficking Amid COVID 

Radhika Coomaraswamy, the former UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women, famously said “traffickers fish in the stream of migration”. Facing the challenges of dislocation from community and family support, combined with an absence of legal status and socio-economic protection in destination cities and countries, migrant workers are routinely exploited by employers and traffickers.

As newer reports linking COVID-19 and the possible increase in human trafficking in India emerge, it is more urgent than ever to revisit the anti-trafficking response systems existing in our country.