Andhra CM Jagan Questions Judiciary: What Is The ‘Real Motive’?

The average Andhra citizen is beset with many questions with Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy making public his serious allegations against the next Chief Justice of India. Some of his supporters, including Telugu media outlets, portray national coverage as a positive response to the CM’s purported righteous struggle.

CM Jagan Reddy runs the risk of being held in contempt under Articles 121 and 211 of the Constitution. These prohibit legislative discussions on the conduct of the Supreme Court or High Court judges in discharging their duties. Though this wasn’t done in the legislatures, it violates the dictum ‘what cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly.’