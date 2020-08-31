The Great Andamanese Tribe Fights Out Yet Another ‘Outsider’

While this situation might temporarily strengthen the case for accelerated integration after the COVID-crisis, the other compelling cons of forced-integration will persist. What the latest COVID-19 spread certainly insists is the highest isolation levels to be maintained, especially on the Great Andaman Trunk Road and the bordering inhabitation of the Buffer Zones, that make the tribes like Jarawa, especially vulnerable.

This tragic news is especially hurtful given the unsung role that the Great Andamanese had played in the little known ‘Battle of Aberdeen’.



History books on freedom struggle seldom mention this valiant battle which took place between the native, sparingly-and-primitively armed Andamanese tribes against the forewarned, waiting and better-armed British forces that slaughtered the attacking tribe.

That distrust of the outside world, its colonisers and their accompanying miseries still linger – today, yet again it is an alien disease that has gripped the pristine idyll in the emerald waters. In more ways than one can imagine, Andaman and Nicobar symbolise the noblest inclusivity, possibility and diversity that is given to the composite ‘Idea of India,’ and one can only hope and pray that these valorous tribes overcome the latest challenge known to human race.