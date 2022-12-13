India & Climate Change: Why Can’t Agencies Cooperate & Meet Solar Energy Goals?

India is the third largest carbon emitter on earth with an outsized dependence on coal for meeting its energy needs. It also has an ambitious aim to achieve 50% of its installed power capacity from renewable energy resources by 2030.

However, investment in solar energy generation particularly, private investment— is under imminent risk of ceasing amidst a Mexican standoff involving the central government, state distribution companies (discoms), and financing risks faced by developers.

Recent analysis suggests India will likely miss its 2030 solar energy generation target by 20%, thus, emphasising the need for urgent action.