Andhra May Get 3 Capitals: Should CM Jagan Reddy Rethink Strategy?

It was this shift in our matinee icons that effected a shift in the people's imagination about Hyderabad being our cultural capital and not Madras. Madras itself changed to Chennai by the time this shift was underway. The dozens of trains that linked Vijayawada to Chennai were now matched by dozens of trains newly linking Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad from 1990s onwards.

With the IT revolution in Hyderabad, hospitals, hotels, pharma, education, and realty enterprises — largely owned by Seemandhra entrepreneurs — started to bloom in the city. Such services-led to development and rising standards of infrastructure in Hyderabad, and sparked confidence in national and international companies, that they can invest here. It gave the city an international outlook, making it a growth engine for undivided Andhra Pradesh. This showed a ‘ripple effect’ on the development of the entire state. After bifurcation, there was a positive trend among the people across its 13 districts having reconciled to this new reality, now eager to build the new capital.

So, by the end of 2014, the objective for the newly-formed government was clear — ‘a new city needs to be built which can become a growth engine for the development of the newly-formed state’. However, coastal Andhra already has a city like Visakhapatnam with a GDP of USD 45 billion. For comparison, Hyderabad has a GDP of USD 75 billion. So, why not choose Visakhapatnam as the capital of Andhra Pradesh?