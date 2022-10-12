Altaf Ahmad Shah Demise: Can Such Deaths Impact Political Climate In J&K?

Shah’s daughter Ruwa, a media professional herself, had first alerted her readers on social media to her father’s condition on 21 September. She said her father was critically ill and battling pneumonia, diabetes and kidney disease. The family, she wrote, had been requesting jail authorities to relocate him to proper hospital instead of keeping him in the Tihar jail’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was just on oxygen support.

The following day, Ruwa put out a letter explaining the timeline of the events and said, it was for two weeks that her father had been extremely ill. While jail authorities had taken Shah to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Janakpuri, she acknowledged that they had shifted him back to Tihar jail despite the doctors referring him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Hospital in Delhi for further treatment on account of his “very critical” condition.

When they were given access to Shah’s medical reports, the family said they were shocked to find that the jail authorities had 'underplayed' his condition, mentioning only about the diabetes and hypertension and not the other critical ailments including kidney malfunction and low haemoglobin.

More worryingly, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where Shah was taken, discovered that his condition has worsened because the renal cancer had metastasised and seeped into other parts of the body.