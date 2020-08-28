Why BJP Govt’s ‘Real Economic Legacy’ Depends On Air India’s Sale

The main reason for the government’s failure to run the airline profitably lies in its inability to use these assets optimally. All profitable airlines ensure that their aircraft spend maximum time in the air; time on the ground is an unproductive use of an asset. Hence, short turnaround times, and using the same aircraft on multiple routes through the day and night.

Air India’s aircraft spend about one-third of the time in the air that Indigo’s do. The latter is the benchmark in India. Similarly, most private airlines deploy their flight and cabin crew to fly to the limit permissible by regulators. Air India’s more costly human resources have ‘easier’ working hours. Most importantly, Air India is unable to fully utilise its most prized asset: bilateral flying rights (international) and landing and parking slots (domestic and international).

This is for two reasons: