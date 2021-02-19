Farmers’ Agitation: What About ‘Agriculture as an Ecosystem’?

The momentum of the farmers' protest and the concerns of the people agitating against the farm laws compel us to look beyond their immediate development and consequences. Land degradation due to mono-cropping, destruction of genetic diversity of plants, decreasing water levels, mounting debt due to overuse of pesticides, capital intensive cultivation, water-logged deserts, privatisation of healthcare, and discontented farmers — have all been part of the legacy of the Green Revolution of the 1970s.

The ensuing change in the agrarian and socio-economic structure has created health, water, and land crisis, leading to farmer suicides. A Committee appointed in 1985 under the Chairmanship of SS Johl reported as early as 1986, the stagnant productivity of crops, dominance of monoculture, and the deteriorating environment in Punjab.