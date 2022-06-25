Agnipath’s ‘Quick Fix’: Why the Govt Should’ve Gone Slow & Steady

Politics, they say blithely, is the art of the possible. That’s because you need to trade off power against ideology, ie, how much ideology you can compromise to possibly stay in power.

Public policy, on the other hand, does not attract such clever shorthand, although it’s atomic to the ‘ideological compromise’ that keeps the politician in power. If I were in a blithe mood, I would say public policy is the art of the probable, not the possible, because its mandate is to effect maximum change at minimum pain, ensuring that the political master keeps a grip on power. So, its success mantra is accommodation, calibration, and inflicting a ‘harsh caress’.

Over years and decades, a politician can hide his compromise behind contrarian rhetoric, belligerently claiming how good the going is, often sloganeering his way out of immediate trouble. And as the crisis builds up, he has the ruthless ability to distract the masses by continuously inciting emotion.