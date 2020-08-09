Kashmir’s Renaissance Man: Remembering Dr Agha Ashraf Ali

One Rehana, lovingly called Lily, is very good and speaks wonderful English. She lives at Kak Sarai, a locality before my residence in the dirty downtown named Khankah-i-Sokhta. Other girls are also Convent educated and are very good at spoken English. Rukhsana is a very fine girl. So is Jagjit Kaur Raina. Tejendar Suri called Guddi is another girl. I often go to her place at Mandir Bagh. I have adjusted myself in their company very well and am comfortable with them in spite of my acute shyness.

One of the girls is Hena Agha. We become close friends soon. She is soft-spoken and good. Her regret is that she can’t speak Kashmiri. I lend books to her which she devours for she is competitive and wants to do the best in the examination. I often go to her place in Raj Bagh. Her mother Sofia serves snacks whenever I go there. She is very hospitable. She remembers Urdu poetry and often recites Urdu verses. She is from the family of the Zakir Hussain.