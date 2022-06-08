Afghanistan & Terrorism: West Must Act Against China & Pak, Not Puppets

“We are ready to send Afghan soldiers to India for training,” said Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob days ago. The interview, given to News18 made waves in both Indian and Pakistani media outlets. It was one of the first interviews given by a Taliban representative where the focus was not on women’s and human rights, topics widely used in the past months to cover with a convenient smokescreen other kinds of sensitive topics. Good, but it followed also the usual pattern all Taliban ministers are adopting while dealing with the rest of the world – lie, lie and again lie. If you repeat the same lie enough times, it will become true. “We will not allow Pakistan to use Afghanistan’s soil against India and we will not allow India to use Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan,” said Yaqoob while responding to a question over the alleged presence of terror outfits on Afghan soil.