Afghanistan: Right to Leave Country to Seek Asylum Well Established in Intl Law

This will require a coordinated international effort among governments, international organisations and civil society, guided and led by Afghan voices. Several options can work together to secure the right to leave and ensure Afghan asylum seekers and (would-be) refugees can exit the country and find protection in safe third countries.

First, as many organisations and groups have already advocated for (summarised here), foreign governments should establish an orderly departure programme in Afghanistan. Governments must also introduce humanitarian “corridors” or visas for Afghans from first countries of asylum – for example, Pakistan – so they can travel to and receive protection in safe third countries. Resettlement schemes should also be scaled up.

Second, neighbouring countries must keep their borders open, rather than erecting fences. Safe land corridors within and out of the country should be secured by the UN and other international organisations, including Nato forces, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As France initially proposed, a UN-controlled safe zone in Kabul should also be established that would allow safe passage to the airport for people seeking to leave. Disappointingly, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday, August 30, that stopped short of calling for such a safe zone or outlining clear consequences for the Taliban if it flouts its commitment to allow Afghans to leave.