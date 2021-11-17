5 Rohingya Girls Went Missing From Assam Centre in June. Where Are They?

Five minor Rohingya girls continue to be traceless five months after they went missing from a government-run observation home in Guwahati.

Sometime in mid-June, attendants at the State Home For Women in Jalukbari on the western fringe of the city woke up in the morning to find five minor Rohingya girls missing from the centre.

Subsequently, a meeting hurriedly convened by concerned government officials decided to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) before the police.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” said Nabaneet Mahanta, deputy commissioner of police in Guwahati-West.