2022 UP Poll: Can BJP Bounce Back After Farm Laws Repeal and BSP Decline?

The election scene is heating up in Uttar Pradesh. Top leaders across parties have swung into campaign mode. The War of words between top contenders has also escalated. Rallies, yatras, inaugurations, ghoshna patras (declarations), announcements have become the order of the day. As it’s often quoted in the Hindi heartland, ‘chunavi mahaul’ (election atmosphere) is slowly developing.

Initial opinion polls suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead, with an aggressive Samajwadi Party (SP) making it a bipolar contest. However, the SP seems to have hit a ceiling and needs to add one or two key voting segments to make the final push. Yogi Adityanath is leading the Chief Ministerial race, followed by Akhilesh and Mayawati. Congress also looks like it’s improving on its 2017 performance.