‘Govt Has Abandoned Us’: How Are Kashmir’s Trans People Coping?

For the transgender community, the 5 August lockdown coincided with the marriage season. The community has been without work since the past one year, and the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has added to their economic burden.

For their livelihood, the community largely depends on arranging marriages (locally known as mazemyaraz) and singing and dancing at weddings.

Subhan said that over the last one year of lockdown, she was only able to arrange only a few weddings, which is not enough to run her household.

Subhan hails from North Kashmir’s Sopore area, some 50 kilometres away from the summer capital of Srinagar.