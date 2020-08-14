Policy Brutality: How Do We Fight for Real Change?

There are so many questions and so many wrongdoings in this situation, as in every situation related to police brutality, a term used to refer to various human rights violations by police. These include beatings, racial abuse, unlawful killings, torture, or indiscriminate use of riot-control agents at protests.

Firstly, the Constitution of India specifically states that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law and these events are evidently a violation of the constitution. Moreover, it is the moral obligation of state authorities to respect and preserve the 'Right to Life' of every citizen. Our judicial system is meant to safeguard these rights, but these contemptible acts are causing the citizens of our country, especially young people like me to lose faith in our own institutions. When I read about the horror meted out to Jeyaraj & Beniks, and the accompanying statistics of police brutality, I was appalled. More than anything, it is disheartening and a little disillusioning, to see the officers attack and brutalise the very citizens they took an oath to protect with their lives.