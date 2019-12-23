Multiple People Have Been Angry at My Jokes, Filed PILs: Vir Das

Vir Das: It’s a new kind of performance for me, but I’ve been listening to them for a while. There are four or five things that I listen to religiously. There’s a podcast called ‘You Need To Know This’, which is just about things you need to know, like if your boat is drowning take off your shoes if you’re ever drowning in the ocean. Just random things like that because I’m a bit of a trivia junkie.

I’m a fan of Jeeturaaj, so he’s somebody that I would listen to or the various kinds of Jeeturaaj are people that I would listen to over and again. ‘Anything News’, ‘This American Life’- I like true crime as well, so I listen to ‘Serial’ and all. But what I like about it is that the best conversations I’ve had with people I don’t remember what they were wearing or how they looked or what the room was. It was just purely audible. I remember what they said. So I feel like platforms like ‘Audible Suno’ cuts out the distractions for storytelling. It’s pure storytelling in that sense.