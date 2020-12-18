Lockdown Democratised Space for All Kinds of Content: Vir Das
His new Netflix special 'Outside In' was created during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Stand-up comedian Vir Das has released Outside In, a new comedy special that was borne from 30 virtual shows he did during the COVID-19 lockdown and features an audience from all over the world. The special captures the mundanity of being stuck at home with a few heart-warming stories about everything that lockdown put us through.
The show unfolds through conversations Vir Das has with the audience. He says he hadn't planned on turning these performances into a special and that getting it to a point where it felt like he wanted to put it out was tough for him.
He tells The Quint, "I am pretty tech savvy and it wasn't difficult at all. If you look at Netflix specials, they are done with a budget of crores and this was barely one percent of what we spent on those. It was just a stack of books, a light and a camera I have had for years."
Das says that the lockdown made him realise that the market was more democratised than ever when it comes to content. "Kanye West is recording a video from home, Akshay Kumar is recording a video from home and so am I. The budgets of the bedrooms could be different but content is king. All the advantages the big stars had were not available during the lockdown," he says.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
