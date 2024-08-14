Celebrate True Freedom: Join The Quint in Keeping Journalism Fair & Fact-Based

As India celebrates its Independence Day, it’s important to remember that freedom is not just a right but a responsibility. At The Quint, we believe that freedom should extend to the digital news space as well—ensuring that the news you rely on is free to be fair, unbiased, and fact-based.
Sadly, we live in a world where misinformation and biased reporting can cloud the truth. Which is why it’s all the more important for us at The Quint to remain committed to bringing you journalism that stands strong against these challenges.
But we can’t do it alone.
This Independence Day, we invite you to join us as a member, to be part of a movement that values truth and transparency above all else.
By becoming a member, you’re not just supporting our work—you’re making a statement that you believe in the importance of fair and fearless journalism. And as a thank you, we’re offering a special discount with the code 'I-Day78'. Together, let’s celebrate the true spirit of independence by ensuring that the news we trust remains free from pressure, hate, and misinformation
Join The Quint today, and let’s keep the flame of freedom burning bright.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)