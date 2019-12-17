‘A Suitable Boy’ Was One of the First Audio Books I Heard: Tabu

Anurag Kashyap: I have the Audible app. I heard The Goldfinch and did not read it. My audible is my go-to thing, especially short stories, especially when I’m travelling long distance or in a vehicle. Podcasts I’ve only heard a few.

Tabu: Actually, it’s funny, I was just reminded that the first audiobook I ever got as a gift almost 20 years back was A Suitable Boy. It’s so strange. And I was just thinking how I started. And then the first audiobook I heard which I was addicted to listening to was Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse.

Nawazuddin: Even Ved Prakash used to have quite a few audiobooks at that time, so I used to listen to that. My grandmother used to narrate stories to me, and she used to create an atmosphere for me. When we were doing this story, I remembered how she used to narrate stories to me, how she used drama to explain things to me.