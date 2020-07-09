Swara On Losing Out On Work Because of Her Strong Political Views

There has been a lot of chatter on social media about Swara Bhasker’s new web series Rasbhari, which released on Amazon Prime Video some time back. While the actor was trolled a lot for the characters she played in the show, she was also appreciated for her performance. While IMDB gave Rasbhari the lowest rating any film/show has ever received, writer Prasoon Joshi termed the content as 'irresponsible'.

The Quint caught up with Swara, who told us how people tend to get uncomfortable with anything that tries to normalise women's sexuality. She also explained how the characters Shanu and Rasbhari are actually metaphors for the hypocrisies of the society.