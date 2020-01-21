Disneyland to Flying a Plane, a Look at Sushant’s Big Bucket List

From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput has won hearts in every film he’s done. Apart from being a versatile actor, Sushant also has various other interests. He is a science & technology fanatic and is also passionate about astronomy.

Recently, Sushant took to social media to share hist list of 50 dreams. The list is long and fascinating. From swimming in Cenotes to exploring the Andromeda galaxy through a telescope to diving in a blue hole, Sushant certainly dreams big. And why shouldn’t he?