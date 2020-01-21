Disneyland to Flying a Plane, a Look at Sushant’s Big Bucket List
From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput has won hearts in every film he’s done. Apart from being a versatile actor, Sushant also has various other interests. He is a science & technology fanatic and is also passionate about astronomy.
Recently, Sushant took to social media to share hist list of 50 dreams. The list is long and fascinating. From swimming in Cenotes to exploring the Andromeda galaxy through a telescope to diving in a blue hole, Sushant certainly dreams big. And why shouldn’t he?
Now, if you’re following Sushant’s Instagram, you know you have a front row seat to Sushant’s achievements as the MS Dhoni actor regularly shares tidbits from his life every time he makes anything on his dream list a reality.
So on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of Sushant’s dreams that the actor has fulfilled already.
