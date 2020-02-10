‘Lives Ruined Overnight’: Surat Man Attacks Wife, 3 Kids With Acid

“I thought someone had thrown hot water over me. Later, when I came out of the house, I saw my father running away from the spot. He had threatened to kill us before. We kept ignoring the signs.”

In one night, four young lives in Surat were shattered after their father poured acid on them and fled. The night of 8 August 2019, still haunts the four siblings who lost their mother, 20 days after the deadly attack. Their father is now in custody of the Gujarat police.