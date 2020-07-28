If the PM Can Work Why Not Senior Actors, Asks Suhasini Mulay
Senior actors speak about Maharashtra government's new guidelines.
Some time back, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's new guideline barring people aged above 65 to resume work on sets of films and TV shows. After around three months, finally the film and TV industries have commenced shooting.
Regarding the protocol, senior actors Suhasini Mulay, Rajendra Gupta and Pramod Pandey express their opinions.
"The decision by the government is uncalled for. If the Prime Minister, who is also a senior citizen, can attend meetings and carry on with his work, why not us?", asks Suhasini.
Rajendra Gupta and Pramod Pandey also added that because of this protocol they are not getting work. They said that even if they survive the coronavirus, hunger and unemployment will kill them.
Watch the video to listen what the actors have to say.
