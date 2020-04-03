Lockdown LIVE: Shaheen Bhatt Is Busy Teaching Alia How to Cook

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolating at home for some days to come.

Shaheen Bhatt loves being home and having minimal interaction with other humans, so we assumed this lockdown must be a dream come true for the author. But when we got in touch with Shaheen, she gave us a completely different picture. She says, “I usually spend most of my days trying to get out of plans, avoiding meeting people, do as much as I can not to leave the house but as soon as the option has been taken away from me, suddenly I am completely opposite to my personality. I really want to meet people and I really want to go outside which is really bizarre.”