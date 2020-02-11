Kartik And Sara Recall Their Favourite Personal Love Stories

Sara: Of course it did. I can’t pretend that it didn’t. But like I said, I think that there’s a positive learning to take out of it, and there are some trolls especially, who have nothing positive to give you, and you have to be able to pinpoint them and not give them the satisfaction of bringing you down. And then you look at things holistically also, which is also very helpful. You know, you can get trolled for one scene at one minute, 43 seconds of the trailer. And you can keep going on and on about that, or you can move forward and see the reactions to the other shots of the trailer. See the reactions that you’ve received for three songs, all of which have been positive and you can thank your lucky stars that you wake up every morning with the opportunity to do what you love to do. So, it really is about the way that you look at things always.